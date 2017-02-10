-
Now Playing: Vegas eyewitness: 'It sounded like a thousand shots'
-
Now Playing: Eyewitness describes scene of Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas shooting suspect's brother says family is 'dumbstruck'
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas survivor describes fleeing concert
-
Now Playing: Police secure home of Las Vegas shooting suspect
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas eyewitness recalls telling people to 'get down'
-
Now Playing: Authorities investigate Las Vegas shooting suspect's past
-
Now Playing: Las Vegas hospitals treat hundreds after mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Concertgoers breach airport fence fleeing Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: Survivor describes chaos after shooter opened fire
-
Now Playing: Eyewitnesses recount terror and chaos at scene of Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: Concertgoer describes gunshots during Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: Friends, family search for possible victims of Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: Country star Jake Owen reacts to Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: Authorities search for motive in Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: Latest details on gunman in Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: Country music stars pray for victims of Las Vegas shooting
-
Now Playing: What is next in Las Vegas shooting investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump sends 'condolences and sympathies' to Las Vegas victims
-
Now Playing: Concertgoers describe how they fled Las Vegas shooting