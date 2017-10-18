Transcript for Las Vegas security guard breaks silence on 'Ellen'

We move on to the hotel security officer breaking his silence about the terrifying moment he encountered the Las Vegas gunman on the 32nd floor of the mandalay bay hotel just before the shooter started his rampage. ABC's Matt Gutman has the story. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, George. Like so many hundreds of people, that security officer never saw the bullets coming. We now foe he walked right into Stephen paddock's carefully laid trap on the 32nd floor designed to stall the response of law enforcement but despite being shot that security officer may have saved multiple lives. First of all, how are you both doing? I'm doing better each day, slowly by surely, just healing physically and mentally. I imagine that you relive that a lot. Reporter: Jesus campos, the mandalay bay security officer who was Las Vegas shooter Stephen paddock's first victim, describing that deadly night for the first time on the Ellen DeGeneres show today. He was sent to investigate a door alarm on the 32nd floor finding the interior doors to the stairwell drilled shut. At that time I heard what I assumed was drilling sounds and I believed that they were in the area working somehow. Ca . Reporter: Campos called to report this and as he re-entered hallway the door slammed behind him adirecting Stephen paddock's attention. I heard rapid-fire and at first I took cover. I felt a burning sensation. I went to go lift my pant leg up and I saw the blood. That's when I called it in on my radio that shots have been fired. And I was going to say that I was hit, but I got over myself just to clear that radio traffic so they can coordinate the rest of the call. Reporter: Moments later that engineer Stephen Schuck arrived in the hallway completely unaware that he's walking right @ into the shooter's trap. It wasn't in the hallway yet. Jesus leaned out and said take cover, take cover and yelled at me and within milliseconds if he didn't say that I would have got hit. And were guests coming out of the doorways. There was a female that came out and I told her to go back inside it wasn't safe. Shortly after that's when Stephen was approaching and I told him to stay back and get cover and that's when more rounds were disbursed. Wow, so really he saved your life and saved also the woman that came out of the door to go into the hallway. Reporter: That account seems to clarify weeks of confusion about the shooting's time line. We knew Jesus campos was indeed the shooter's first victim. But so many questions remain including what drove Stephen paddock into this rampage and why after 12 minutes he stopped shooting. George. Yeah, still so much to know about the motivation there. Okay, thanks very much.

