Transcript for New lawsuit claims Bose shared data from playlists

Protecting 100% of your mouth'ssurfaces. Colgate Total for Whole Mouth Health. We are back with our big board and T.J. Holmes. First up are you being spied on through your headphones? That's the charge in a new lawsuit against Bose. Becky Worley here to explain and, Becky, the claim is Bose is tracking playlists and sharing data without asking? That's right, George. We're talking about Bose wireless headphones like these. The ones that connect via bluetooth. If you have a pair of these and have also installed their Bose connect app the legal complaint alleges everything you listen to is transmitted back to Bose and could be sold to marketers. Well, you know what, Becky, some people wonder does it really matter if they know what you're listening to on your smartphone? Well, I don't know. I think your playlist is you. The lawyer in this proposed class action lawsuit says podcasts can be used to identify people by their political leanings, sexuality, whether they're suffering from medical or psychological problems and I would add god forbid anybody finds out I still listen to nickelback. What's really serious, though, the complaint alleges this data collection is a violation of the federal wiretap act. One thing that's weird to me, though, guys, Bose did not respond to our many inquiries and haven't said anything on this. Their privacy policy says they only share nonidentifiable data and only to make the app work better but I don't know, these days, you never know where your info is going. Well, but that's the point. Seems like every piece of technology, about every app and product can collect our data in some way. How do we pretext ourselfs? There's either giving up or fighting back little pieces at a time. The good news with these headfines, you can connect via bluetooth. You don't need their app. Delete it and fire up settings to connect via bluetooth. I like nickelback too. You're not the only one. We're in this together. That parenting alert about kids crossing the street. An important new study by researchers at the university of Iowa it using virtual reality, whoo, to explain why kids are significantly more vulnerable to accidents while navigating traffic and, T.J., that's why you're here, man. What did this study show about crossing streets. If you have a child under the age of 14. Not until 14 they start crossing the street like an adult would. Let me give you results. 6-year-olds in the simulation were hit by cars 8% of the time. 8-year-olds were struck 6%. 12-year-olds were struck by cars 2% of the time. Those seem like small numbers but huge and alarming to researchers. Why does this happen? It found that the kids these ages can actually find the gaps, they know that it's time to go but they're delayed -- they'll delay crossing the street. The other thing is a matter of motor skills. Play catch with a kid and throw the ball and it hits them in their chest and they close their hands. The timing is off and puts them at risk. Every time I cross my daughter does do that hesitation. How does that simulator work? This virtual reality technology that's everywhere, they didn't put the kids out in the street. The kid timing it out trying to figure it out and a lot race across the street and so this is what they did to them in this simulation. When we put adults in the simulation and, of course, adults know how to cross the street but kids were hesitant getting across there in we are all parents that fall into the 12 and under kid range. A little scary. What do parents out there need to know to keep them safe. Find a safe route. Walking anywhere to school, if it's longer, fine, there needs to be a safe route. Don't have them cross any street anywhere cars don't stop. Has to be a stop light or stop sign. Don't have them crossing in continuous traffic. You might need to call your local representative. You might need to touch base with folks in your community to ask them to say, hey, we need to set it up and have safe Zones and have parents on duty. Do not, the key, ever have them cross where there is continuous traffic? We talked about headphones. Don't let them wear those when walking -- And looking at your phone. Be careful out there, kids and, parent, look out for them.

