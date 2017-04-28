Transcript for Lea Michele reveals what musical she would do 'right now'

throughout her career. I love her as well. Great role model. You started on Broadway. Les mis, at 8 years old. There you go. On Broadway. If you had a chance to do any musical, which would you do? I would do "Funny girl" tomorrow. I would do it right now. No. Do you have agents working on it? Ryan Murphy had the rights to it for awhile. Right after "Glee" E felt like we had done a lot of those songs. But I'm ready now. Don't rain on my parade. I watch "Glee" too, all the time. It was wonderful. You made it and everybody in "Glee" you made music cool to a generation. Yes rg right. A whole new generation. Thank you for that. Oh, of course. I mean, to hear ynger girls say they loved Barbra streisand's "Don't rain on my parade. Xwts when I sang it, it was on the iTunes charts in the top ten. I'm so impressed with the love. Every time, request "Glee." Can you give us a warmup before commercial break. Yea! Lea's album is out today. She'll perform just ahead. She's warming up to give us a show. Coming up.

