Transcript for How to limit the risk of flu in your home

Essage We're back now with the flu emergency. It's now the worst season in eight years. The CDC says every state except Hawaii reporting widespread flu activity. Gio Benitez is on this for us. You're look at how the limit the risks at home? That's right. This morning, we're showing you how quickly the flu can spread in your home. But not to add to your paranoia. Instead, showing you the germ-froofing of the house. There are probably things you never thought of right now, doctors are seeing the most visits they have seen due to flu-like illness nps a decade. With at least 30 flu-related deaths reported in kid this is season alone, and with many families stuck inside. When is this going to end? Reporter: -- We set out to see what you can do to make your home a germ-froof zone. We went to visit Liz's house and brought the E.R. Director. Peter Sheerer. I looked at the couch. My heart broke. I said to him, you're not catching the flu. Reporter: We put a special powder on her kids' hands to see how quickly germs with spread on surfaces and let them go about their day. We used a special uv light to check out where the simulated germs went. You can see right on his face. You have germs all over the place. Look at the remote control. If someone is sick, sneezing, coughing, they're going to be shedding viral particles. Reporter: Let's say nobody else in the house has the flu, what should you be doing to sort of flu-proof it. Frequent hand washing. Cleaning the hard surfaces with something with anteviral qualities to it. Reporter: And there are germ hot spots you might not be thinking of. The handles on everything. Usually hard surfaces. The metal handles. The you have little kids, lower down. Reporter: What about towels like this? You hate to. But in flu season, probably more hygienic to have people dry with paper towels. Than one towel. When was the last time anyone cleaned those? Never. Never. As paranoid as I have been, I have not thought about these. These are probably the grossest things in the house. Reporter: Over in 13-year-old Isabelle's room, a humidifier. That will be important. We know that influenza survives less well this warmer, humidified air. Reporter: Gargling green tea. Dr. Shearer says it could help kill the virus. The studies are not large studies. It's something that carries very little risk. And is low cost. Reporter: And germs, of course, don't just live on sur a Fass. The most common way the flu is spread is from tiny droplets in the air moving from one person to another. If someone is already sick at home, the the doctors say, go ahead and use one of these. Keep them quarantined. These may help prevent the flu. Remember that the flu virus can stay in your system and be contagious for up to seven days after you get the flu. Seven days after. I like the gargling with green tea. We're getting questions. This one from Kelly. I get the flu shot every year. I am 55. I didn't get it this year. Sit too late? All right, Kellie. It's not too late. Our medical team tells us that the virus will be circulating for another couple of months. The flu shot still is the best way to protect yourself. Thank you, gio.

