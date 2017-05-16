Transcript for A link between plastic surgery and cancer?

Back now with that medal headline about breast implants and cancer. Part of a widely shared story in "The New York Times" raising concerns for the nearly 400,000 women who get them every year. One woman is sharing her story. When taste a boon was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, she never suspected it was due to her breast implants. I thought I had the flu. I was having hot flashes, severe sweating. Under my armpit there were nod only one but four nodules in my lymph node. Reporter: Diagnosed with breast implant-associated Anna plastic lymphoma or all, a rare and potentially deadly form of cancer athat Februarys cells in the immune system an the implant. I had my implants done in the early '90s and was never told I needed to go back and have them checked every so many years. Reporter: She's not alone. The fda saying over the last six years there have been 359 reports of possible implant-related cancer including nine deaths. The American society of plastic surgeons telling ABC news it has a singular focus on patient safety. And that it will continue to fund multiple research projects to further delineate this disease process. There may be something about the texture of the implant inducing some inflammation causing the cancer but it's currently not well understood why it happens. Reporter: After four six-week rounds of chemotherapy and stem stem transplant she is now in remission and next month she will be two years cancer-free. Glad to hear that and Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here. So tell us more about this particular cancer. This is really a new kid on the block and a lot of doctors even haven't heard about it. You can consider it implant-associated lymphoma. A rare cancer generally treatable. The symptoms basically redness, pain, some swelling or asymmetry in one breast and take a look at these numbers because they're very important. In this country in the last six years there have been approximately 2 million implants placed for cosmetic or reconstructive reasons, so far the fda has tracked just over 350 cases of this lymphoma. Nine deaths so far. The estimates are that a woman's chance of getting this is about 1 in 30,000, a low risk but not zero. What should you ask if you're thinking about getting an implant? The more questions the better. You want to know as much as possible so when you're talking about them ask what type of incision is being used. What size are those implants and that will be in units of ccs. What is it filled with saline and silicone and who makes it? It's been more associated with this textured or gummy bear implant versus the smooth kind and want to ask will it be under the muscle. Most are and if you're getting silicone will you need some image main follow up like mris? Most don't know all this information. Anything else you can say to reassure women. We have a saying, an increa increased rare event is still rare. Early treatment does matter and, again, with any procedure risk versus benefit versus alternatives. Got to keep that in mind. Jen, thanks so much.

