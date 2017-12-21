Transcript for Long-lost brothers who found each other at same college speak out: 'I was in disbelief'

We want to go to our incredible reunion, what if you knew you had a long lost sibling set out to find the and then discovered they lived just 15 minutes away. Well, that happened to two young men separated more than 20 years ago. They have reunited not just as brothers but also as classmates. We are going to speak to those brothers in just a moment live. First take a look at their journ journey. Kieron graham was just 3 months old when he was adopted. He began to wonder about his biological family. Eventually his adoptive mother buying him an ancestry DNA kit as a Christmas gift. He learned he a likely brother, 29-year-old named Vincent Ghant and connecting via Facebook. Kieron writing this is going to sound so wild but I think you're my brother. Vincent, yes, he said, you are my mother. He wanted him to have a better life and the pair and their families meeting. The long lost brothers discovering some things are genetic and attend the same university and have the same major and minor and are fans of the same football team, the aft Atlanta falcons. Watching the game with my brother for the first time, every little thing is cool. Look who we have here, Vincent and kieron. Good morning. Thanks for being here, guys. Good morning. Kieron, your reaction finding out your long lost brother just 15 minutes away. I was super surprised. I was amazed. I didn't know what to think. I had so many emotions running through my head. I was just super excited to finally get to see what he looked like. Talk to him on Facebook. Know you could visit at any time because you were so close and, Vincent, I can't imagine your reaction when you get this message saying, hey, I think you might be my brother. I was in disbelief and surreal moment and took a while to set in and, you know, as the conversation progressed, it finally hit me, this is really my brother and it was amazing. Ah. It's such a beautiful thing to see the two of you together. Kieron, what was it about now, this point in your life that made you want to find your biological family. I'd always been interested in getting to know them. My parents growing up were open with my adoption so a few weeks ago my adopted mom bought me a DNA test kit and last Tuesday I got the results and was looking through and I saw -- I recognize the his name and looked him up on Facebook and there he was and I was just like, wow, finally after, you know, 20 years of, you know, thinking about it, there he was. I just got chills because when you saw each other was there recognition on a DNA level basically. For sure, yeah. It was like looking at a mirror when we first met. And, Vincent, you were nearly 9 when kieron was born. Do you have memories of him as a baby. Almost certainly. My vivid memory is seeing a baby smile for the first time and it was him and helping my mom take care of him and she was a single parent so I remember making bottles and helping my mom change the diapers and playing with him a lot so it was a great experience. When you all first met again because you obviously had met at one point, you don't remember. You do, Vincent, what was your initial reaction? Was it just -- was there any awkwardness? Was there just love, a connection? You know, like I saw him walking up to me and he called my name and we stared at each for like 10 or 15 sicks and this is real and approached each other and gave each other a hug and shed some tears and walked into a local place and talked to for a few hours. What's amazing is that you both -- is it kennesaw state. Yes. You're both at the same college. I hail from Georgia. There are a lot of universities you could go to. The fact you are both at the same college. You have the same major and the same minor. Yep. Yeah, what are you majoring and minoring in? Political studies and science. That came up so we were just like, wow, we're the same person. This is crazy. And you both like the Atlanta falcon. We love the Atlanta falcons. Tell me you're going to root for the Georgia bulldogs. I'm from Georgia. We have to stick together. We need everyone rooting for us. What is next for you two? Just getting to know each other more, talking about life and, you know, experiencing things we haven't gotten to experience. Creating a stronger bond and, you know, taking this relationship to the next level, let it blossom into something bigger. Our families have become huge because of this so last week, you know we've been inseparableable. I saw him probably nearly every day. So great you're so close and more people to love. What an incredible Christmas gift. Thank you so much. We wish you the very best.

