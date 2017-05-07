Transcript for Longtime MLB umpire files racial discrimination lawsuit

Rouge. A lawsuit filed against major league baseball longtime umpire angel Hernandez claiming racial discrimination keeps minority umps from getting the best jobs. T.J. Holmes has more. Reporter: Good morning. This umpire claims that since 2000 every single promotion to crew chief has gone to a white guy. He said that's not fair to him but the other thing he says hurting his chances is that somebody in the commissioner's office has been holding a grudge against him that goes back at least 16 years. Strike. Reporter: Angel Hernandez has been calling balls and strikes as a major league umpire for nearly 24 years. Call from angel Hernandez, full count. Reporter: Now he's calling foul against major league baseball. The Cuban born ump is suing the league for racial discrimination pointing the finger at former New York Yankees skipper Joe torre now executive vice president overseeing baseball's umpires. According to the lawsuit, since Tory's arrival there's only been one nonwhite umpire assigned to the world series and he claims he has not been promoted to crew chief despite having more experience than nine of the ten umpires that were promoted. He's pleading with angel Hernandez. Reporter: Hernandez alleges the bad blood between the two started in this game back in 2001. Torre was outraged over this call getting in Hernandez's face, torre was tossed from the game. Every time hernand-- Reporter: He claims torre took to the media to insult him reportedly saying Hernandez just wanted to be noticed over there. And that once torre assumed his role with MLB in 2011 the notion that Hernandez just wanted to be noticed permeated Hernandez's early evaluation as an umpire. It's hard to know whether Joe torre is holding a grudge or not. If you look at the history of baseball and you look at the way grudges are held, it doesn't seem so ridiculous after all. Reporter: Now we reached out to Hernandez, Joe torre and the umpires union and haven't heard back but, again, this is not the first time we've heard of something like this. That's right. Umpires feuding with major league baseball, nothing new. There was an age discrimination suit back in 2000 and sued for 0 million and settled. Another beef in 2004 umpire sued saying they were demoted and settled that as well so the back and forth with umpires and MLB is not necessarily something new. This one with racial discrimination is something new. To ginger now.

