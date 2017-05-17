Now Playing: General Mills Makes Marshmallow-Only Lucky Charms Cereal

Now Playing: 15 students hospitalized after school bus crash in Pa.

Now Playing: Lucky Charms offering limited-edition 'Marshmallow Only' boxes

Now Playing: Great-grandmother graduates from college at 79

Now Playing: Are millennials really hooking up less than any generation before them?

Now Playing: Bill Cosby says he won't testify at sexual assault trial

Now Playing: Severe weather and tornadoes hit central US

Now Playing: New Orleans removes 3rd Confederate monument

Now Playing: At least 1 killed as tornado hits Oklahoma subdivision

Now Playing: Rope tornado spotted near McLean, Texas

Now Playing: At least 4 people are killed after fiery crash on major interstate

Now Playing: New warning involving teenagers and caffeine

Now Playing: Preschool science experiment goes horribly wrong in Texas

Now Playing: Secret Service detains bike rack jumper outside White House

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Miss USA Kara McCullough clarifies her controversial comments on health care

Now Playing: Rare male tortie cat attracts 100s wanting to adopt

Now Playing: Music teacher arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minors

Now Playing: Plane with 4 on board vanishes near Bahamas

Now Playing: Snake rattles college graduation