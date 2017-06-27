Transcript for Majority of parents have given kids wrong medicine dosage: Study

To a medical alert for parents. A startling new study shows parents give their children the wrong dose of medicine more than 80% of the time. Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here with this. We've had reports about this before. What makes this study different? We know the problem is dosing. This was about the solutions. They looked at three different interventions here. They use something called pick to gr -- pictograms and dosing instruments with syringes with lines on them and very high rate of errors. About 80% of parents and care givers made some type of error. About 30% made a large error, almost two times the recommended dose. All three of these interventions helped. That's the good news, the one with the dosing tool seemed to help the most but this study really about strategy moving forward so we can reduce these risks because they can be serious. What is your suggestion? Ask, ask, ask. If you are a caregiver and you are giving a child medication ask the pharmacist, the pediatrician, the health care provider and you want to not just ask how much should I be giving and what does that look like, what do I do if the child spits up the medication. It happens all the time. That depends on what the medication is, why they're being given that medication and how much. So ask the questions. It's so important. Good information there, especially about spitting up. It happens. You've seen it with your nieces and nephews. Exactly.

