Transcript for How to make last-minute Halloween costumes

Oh, yeah, that time of year again. Halloween is coming, can't wait for the big day but right now it is time for "Gma's" ultimate make-off challenge Halloween edition five days away. A fun way to make last-minute costumes. Nicole Farb is with us again. She is a partner with her sponsor Michael's and inviting everybody to make a last-minute costume at the event Saturdays in stores 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Purchase a t-shirt an easy costume for free. Getting down to crunch time. Easy to do. First out, pick what you want to be. I've never done spooky. I'll go skeleton. You'll make spooky shirts. I'll start drawing my skeleton like this. You all have this glitter and glue. Look at that and my rib cage then, you know, I'll put a little dazzle. Shake, shake, shake. It saves the day just like this. Second tip, use your scissors, see how I fringed out my sleeve, chop, chop, chop, chop. You can do anything. Stuff like that. Last, check out this face paint on these kiddos. Looking super spooky. Nicole is here so that means we'll have our own competition. You'll put 30 seconds on the clock and we are going to do what, make our own costumes. The scariest shirt you can make. I have a head shirt. Ha, ha, ha, ha. She's been practicing all month. So should we do it, guys. Let's do it. Ready, set -- Make. Make. Go, go, go. Come on, we can do this. Wait. I'm on the wrong shirt. I'm on the wrong -- They have the googly eye, stick, stick, stick. Oh, my gosh. Oh, buddy, you are doing a good job. Yeah. 15, we just started. I need more eyes. All: Eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one. Supplies down. Supplies down. Supplies down. Okay, who has the spookiest shirt. Michael's looks nice. I am so afraid of my shirt, I can't even look at it. Look at that. You did a good job. I think it's the unicorn that won it for you. Michael's is impressive. I went with the I see you at all times. The eyes are watching. The eyes are watching in ginger, what do you have? Set it up nicely for us. Oh. Ooh. Spooky. Wow. These are amazing. What do you think? I think it goes to the green one down here. I think Michael is the unicorn. Once again. We're champions. We have a bucket of candy. We have a bucket of candy. We'll share it with everybody. Share it with you too, Landon. Nicole, we thank you so much. Don't forget to check out the make/break event. Michael's stores this Saturday, 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Make yourself a free costume. All you have to do is buy a

