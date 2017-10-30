Transcript for How to make a 'Scary Face Pancake'

Halloween just a day away and we are so excited that our sponsor ihop is here and we are making scary pancakes again. It's happening. That's right. If you go to a participating ihop tomorrow between 10:00 A.M. And 7:00 P.M., you can get a free or 10:00 P.M. You can get a free scary pancake and you're starting to do your work, right? Getting those pancakes going. Any participating ihop. Always so much fun but getting a jump start on the creations not just here but that's more than just the scary pancakes. Chef neveille panthaky. You created something beautiful. Food is fun and as the kids are enjoying something and you come in and get your free kid's scary face pancake we have a delicious lineup of fall inspired pancakes but they're fueled by our passion for breakfast and coffee so here we have taken latte lovers pancakes and have a pumpkin spice and do it every year but it's absolutely delicious with real pumpkin and spices and over here a salted caramel java with a coffee butter and a little bit of a salted caramel glaze. Final. This one is an espresso mocha with an herose so bean and powdered sugar. Everybody in our audience, please look under your chair because we have a surprise for you. That's right, a gift card to ihop worth up to $100. Isn't that great?

