Transcript for How to make slime-filled Christmas tree ornaments

Holiday make-off and it's great to have DIY expert Nicole Farb sponsoring with our sponsor Michael's inviting everyone to decorate an ornament with customized slime, you heard me right at the make break event from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. This Saturday and Michael's will provide the supplies and slime for free so welcome. Thank you. You always bring us such fun things to do. I love it. I love it. And Christmas is the best. Christmas is the best and we're seeing decorations everywhere not just here but people are popping out the music? We're ready. I was going to say how do you get a kid excited for Christmas but it's more specifically how do you get them excited about decorating the house with you? You put their favorite thing ever into an ornament, slime. That's what we've done, it look at this stuff. You can see this. Touch it. Look. You can stretch it. It's amazing, right? It's for all age, people. Mom and dad, you know you've seen this at home. It's time to -- Oh! That was amazing. Slime ball play. Slime-off. There's a throwdown. Okay, so you put this inside the on many, right? We do then we'll decorate them. You decorate the ornaments on the outside. Now we want to do a little make-off challenge. Michael, you, ginger, all of you have 30 seconds to personalize -- ginger, stop playing. Sorry. I know. To personalize your slime ornament and start a 30-second timer. Are you ready. Yeah. Okay, quick tip, stickers, go. Stickers here. I think I'm just judging. You judging? Go. Come on, Michael. Wait. Is this glue? Oh, yeah. Look how good that is. Wow! All: Eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two, one. Let's see. Let's see those ornaments. We need to hear if we have a winner. I panicked. I bailed. Is there not glue in this. I thought it was glue. I really messed this one up. That's a gorgeous snowman. Oh, wow. Oh, wow. I think Michael wins. This is the first time. Michael, congratulations. He can put that ornament right next to his hall of fame ring. Thank you so much. Thank you. For our big make-off. Go to your local Michael's from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. This Saturday. We'll play a little then we'll be right back.

