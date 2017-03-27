Transcript for Maks Chmerkovskiy injured during 'DWTS' rehearsal

exclusive news coming out of "Dancing with the stars." You know how excited we all are, Maks and PETA dancing again this season. There he is dancing with Heather Morris from "Glee." On Friday we got news that Maks got hurt at rehearsals. Cameras were rolling when it happened. Here's a look. ??? Aagh! It's my calf muscle. I just felt like something hit it. Yeah, well, I hope it's just a pull. I really do. Not sure of the extent of the injury. What we do know is Maks will not be dancing tonight. He'll have a fill-in until he's able to return. When that is, we are not sure but he will be in the ballroom cheering on his partner on "Dancing with the stars" tonight, 8:00 central on ABC and, Maks, we love you. Feel better, get back out there soon. Michael and I were just looking at each other. Hope it's not an Achilles. Hope it's not the Achilles. You know when you say he feels like something hit him, I hope it wasn't that pop. Usually happens later in the season too. Not this early on. From all the athletes, football players who have done this show they've all told me it is the hardest thing they've done. A lot -- I think you need to find out, my friend. I love you. I'm willing to do it after George does it. And that's that. Yeah, reel supply George is on the line right now. Line one. Another TV another, a British reality TV series called idea Eden" had its contestants living in a remote area with the idea of creating a new society from scratch. Interesting concept. However the ten folks that lasted a full year emerged back into society to find out that the show this they've been taping had been canceled after four episodes. Due to poor ratings. I mean, they survived intense hunger, they -- Wild animals. In-fighting. Bore Democrat to dom and intense insects and it's ratings that took them down. The series aimed at challenging everything we know about modern living and what we really need to be happy, that was the goal. What we really need is ratings, people. I guess so. But I guarantee you, I guarantee you they wanted to tell them and then they saw them out there shooting like we saw and they're like, I'm not telling them. I'm not going to do it. I wouldn't want to be the one to break that news. They have all this footage and somewhere down the line. Sure. We'll figure how to use it. On file. Then finally in "Pop news" this morning, John Mayer, as you may know -- Oh, gosh if has a new album out. ??? look at him. There we go. This morning he's revealing the inspiration behind "Still feel like your man is" not about me according to "The New York Times" about his former girlfriend, Katy Perry. He, in fact, told the writer of that story, quote, who else would I be thinking about? So what do those lir ribs say? I'll tell you. Any say, quote, I still keep your shampoo in my shower in case you want to wash your hair and I know you probably found yourself some more somewhere but I do not really care. Still think I'm never gonna find another you. I thought that was -- it's romantic. You know. Sounds like he's ready to get back together. It certainly does. Juicy. I still have your shampoo in my shower. Hopefully there's like a little more -- Keep my day job. Since they split John says he's not really dated at all. He is ready to settle down and have kids. You have a huge crush. I know. I'm good. You're good. Checking the books. I will see him in concert if anybody would like me to join me at Madison square garden and Katy Perry, sounds like he's still interested and that's "Pop news," everybody.

