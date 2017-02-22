Transcript for Male models rescue teens from frozen Central Park pond

that central park selfie gone wrong. A group of teens trying to take a photo on an icy pond when the ice gave way sending them plunging into the water and only in New York would two male models be standing by, just happened here. Ready to jump in and now they're joining us. Let's meet the heroes, Ethan Turnbull and Bennett Jonas, come on out, you guys. Heroes. Hello. Thank you so much. How are you doing, man? Thank you. Thank you very much for having us. Have a seat. Wow. Whoo. All right. So, take us through what happened. We've seen the video which is amazing and just, Ethan, take us through what happened. Bennett and I just arrived, we were skateboarding and just decided to go through central park and to be honest, it was all a matter of right place and right time for the two of us. We stopped to take photos through the park, it was amazing sunset. It was beautiful and as we come up and over a rise I said to Bennett, look, man, there's some kids over there on the ice. Were they -- No, they were actually on the ice and within the time it took me to say that to Bennett and look back the ice had broken because they came together to take a photo so it had actually cracked and fallen through. And then, yeah, we didn't notice those moments. We just had to get down there and get them out. Were you concerned about the thin ice? There were signs there. You had to be thinking of your own safety. Yeah, yeah, you know, one of the first things I learned as a kid was never give your body to somebody drowning and I learned that the hard way the first two kids I got to heading into the water, pulled me under, they had me completely under the water. I had to get them up and get them to him but the only time I was really scared as I was entering the water going into, as you can see in the video it was chaotic, they were pulling each other under and knowing you're heading into the middle of that and trying to get out as much as you're trying to get them out and you're their way out. They're trying to get on top of you and get out any way they can and we worked well together. I felt super comfortable having him behind me and handing the bodies off to him and we got them all out and everyone survived. How coal was that water? Freezing. Brutal. Brutal. You know, the adrenaline was so crazy, I don't either of us realized how cold we were until after it all kind of subsided. Great that you all were there and we did even mention the fact that you guys are models. See, but model citizens. Yeah, exactly. That's much better. I tell you what, everybody back there, they didn't forget you guys were models. Stop staring. Amy. Thank you, gentlemen, very much. Thank you so much. Welcome to the U.S. From Australia. Thank you so much. Aussie, aussie, aussie, oy, oy, oy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.