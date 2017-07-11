Transcript for Man says he's grossing millions reselling clearance items from Walmart on Amazon

We have a surprising story about a man who turned what he called his side hustle reselling items from clearance racks into a successful company. Becky Worley has his secrets. She's going to tell them now. Reporter: Buy sale items and sell them at a profit but one savvy shopper turned that straightforward idea into big business and he says, you can too. This is Ryan grant. Former job accountant. I would say about six months into that job I realized this wasn't the path for me. Reporter: But he learned the basics of business, buy low, sell high. And with that idea started a part-time job that he says now generates almost $4 million in revenue. The 28-year-old who lives in Minneapolis found sale items in Walmart, target, toys "R" us then used the Amazon seller app to compare them to online prices. He'd buy low, list on Amazon, sell high and repeat. I was able to get that to about a thousand dollars a month in profit working about ten hours a week. Reporter: That made him confident enough to quit his accounting job. Now he says he has a warehouse full of boxes, a staff of 11 people and he says you can do it too. Okay. Let's try it. I've already installed the Amazon seller app. It took me like five minutes online. So now all I have to do is go into the store, find some clearance items and then take them home and sell them online hopefully at a profit. Sure enough, I fire up the Amazon seller app and then it has this camera. Using that I scan the bar code for this toy that cost 4 dis here in the store. Online it's selling for $9.49. That's a profit. These pens, buy it for $10, sell it online and make over $5 profit. Finally tire chains. $25 in store, but listed online for $59. Even after I take into account Amazon fees and shipping costs, I profit about $15. After a few months of learning what sells and how to factor in those shipping costs, Ryan thinks you could make $1,000 to $2,000 doing this part time. I do think it's something anyone can do if you're willing to put in the work. Ryan says he's making about 15% profit on sales of roughly $4 million. He only pays himself 60,000 in salary but I see how you could make money in this. I listed my items right from my phone. It took me 60 seconds per thing I'm selling. I tan to make 35 bucks in profit in my little small-scale test. It's not 4 million but it's a start. No, but it's something. Now, I guess it's this app must make all the difference. We've had craigslist and Ebay and people didn't seem to do it. It's all about that phrase you've read before fulfillment by Amazon. He buys in bulk and males everything to an Amazon warehouse. They deal with all the shipping to customers. Ebay and craigslist doesn't do that.

