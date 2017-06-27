Transcript for Man survives brown bear attack in Alaska

We are back with a new warning about bears after a series of attacks. Summinger camping season gets under way and a young man who helped save his friend is speaking out. Gio Benitez is in Stanhope, new Jersey, with the story. Reporter: George, good morning. We're talking about five people attacked in just a week and a half and should tell you these attacks are very, very rare, but clearly they're also very dangerous. This morning 33-year-d James Frederick is recovering in the hospital after a close and lightning fast encounter with a mother grizzly bear. Never saw her before she attacked. The first time I saw her was when she was attacking James. Reporter: Over the weekend he and his friend Alex were riding bikes about ten miles outside Anchorage, Alaska, when suddenly the bear attacked knocking James off his moving bike. This is the aftermath. His blood scene right there on the ground. This brown bear, grizzly, crashed under the bushes, charged James behind me a few yards and pulled him down off the bike. Reporter: Luckily Alex carries bear spray. I was able to spray her with the bear spray and as soon as she tasted that she ran back into the woods. Reporter: James is the fifth bear attack victim in just over a week in Alaska. He was lucky. Two others were killed including a 16-year-old runner who got separated from his group. A large black bear attacking and killing him. He apparently was able to establish cell phone contact with one of his brothers. He said there's a bear and from the sounds on the phone it appeared that an attack was taking place right then. Reporter: Large black bears can weigh up to 600 pounds, the more rare brown grizzlies even bigger, up to 700 pounds and can run at speeds up to 30 miles per hour. So, again, these attacks are very, very rare but just in case, you just want to avoid the situation. You don't want to have any smelly food with you. Get a sandwich just like this, just triple bag it. Keep that splel contained and that won't attract any bears, George. If you are in an area what other precautions can you take? Reporter: Well, the national park service, George, actually says that it's better to hike when you're with groups, not one or two people. Have those big groups and the reason for that is that that noise, the big group noise that's actually going to keep bears away. They're intimidated by it. They don't want to approach big groups. If you happen to see a bear, you just want to go ahead and step back slow. Want to just do sideways so not tripping over anything. You don't want to scare the bear or be a threat. Listen, you just have to have that bear spray with you just in case. Just have it with you. It's incredibly powerful. This is what happened save that man in Alaska. A lot of good tips, thanks very much.

