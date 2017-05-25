Manchester United scores victory amid city's grief

The team wore black armbands in their victory in the Europa League final and started the match with a moment of silence for the victims of the deadly Manchester Arena attack.
Transcript for Manchester United scores victory amid city's grief

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

