-
Now Playing: Authorities searching for killer terrorizing a Tampa Bay neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Manhunt in Tampa after 3 murders in 2 weeks
-
Now Playing: Weinstein, O'Reilly sexual misconduct scandals grow
-
Now Playing: Manhunt grows for suspected Florida serial killer
-
Now Playing: Sen. Bob Corker on Niger, tax reform and Trump
-
Now Playing: New details on Niger ambush that killed 4 US soldiers
-
Now Playing: Wind, reported tornadoes slam the Carolinas
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Pregnant widow of fallen soldier will tell daughter that her father 'died as a hero'
-
Now Playing: Houston Astros' World Series trip rallies city after Harvey
-
Now Playing: John Stamos gets engaged at Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Prince's personal photographer shares never-before-seen photos of the late star
-
Now Playing: Trump faces disputes on Gold Star families, health care
-
Now Playing: 'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond shares 15-minute meals
-
Now Playing: Judith Light opens up about 'Transparent'
-
Now Playing: 'Worst treats' for Halloween candy revealed
-
Now Playing: Possible ISIS-inspired terror plot reportedly thwarted
-
Now Playing: Meet the 11-year-old who developed a new method of testing for lead in water
-
Now Playing: Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson opens up about her miscarriage
-
Now Playing: Matt Damon says he 'got a Dad bod' in his new film
-
Now Playing: George Clooney, Matt Damon react to Weinstein scandal