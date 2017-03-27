Transcript for Manhunt for masked robbery suspects in Las Vegas

Back here at home the manhunt for those masked robbers caught on camera breaking into a Las Vegas Rolex store inside the bellagio and witnesses are speaking out about those moments and Linzie Janis has more. Reporter: This morning, las Vegas police searching for two of these three suspects seen in the cell phone video dressed in animal masks fleeing the scene after breaking into a high-end Rolex store. Possible active shooter in a zebra mask. Reporter: The trio targeted the luxury Vegas casino the bellagio. Police say the suspects sledgehammered their way into the jewelry store with tourists in plain sight. One witness close enough to nap this photo. At first I thought it was just some sort of strange Vegas thing that was happening because there's lots of people in costumes. Looks like he was holding something long and black in one hand and I took a picture and noticed that he was holding what looked like a gun in the other hand. ??? Reporter: The incident reminiscent of the film "Ocean's eleven." Hundreds fled the scene after witnesses mistook the sound of sledge hammers for gunshots. Parts of the hotel on lockdown until the robbers made what police describe as a clumsy getaway. They attempted to flee the keen in a vehicle. That vehicle failed to start for them. They tried to carjack some other people. That didn't go so well. They subsequently then fled on foot. Reporter: No one was injured and police are not commenting on how much was stolen. This morning one person in custody, the other two suspects are still at large. Guys. All right, Linzie, thank you.

