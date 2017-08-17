Transcript for Manhunt underway for suspects in jewelry heist

And now we'll go to search for a group of bandits would pulled off a jewelry heist in London in broad daylight. ABC's James Longman has the story. Reporter: It looked like a scene right out of a Hollywood action movie. A gang wielding hammers making their getaway after smashing and robbing an exclusive jewelry store speeding off on three mopeds as stunned pedestrians look on in broad daylight. Watch again. You can see one of the masked men holding a sledgehammer used to break their way in. Witnesses say the gang carried off the heist in less than a minute making off with jewelry and expensive watches. The store told ABC news no one was hurt. It would not reveal the exact worth of the stolen merchandise. Now investigators are searching for clues. One of the gang's hammers can be seen left behind on the floor. In recent years smash and grab thieves have pulled off several high-profile heists. Like this one in Houston where masked men made off with millions in jewels. And surveillance footage captured two men in Florida riding up on a motorcycle then smashing their way through a Jared's jewelry store and these robbers tore into a north London shopping mall on motorcycles eventually speeding off with 3 million in loot. Now police are racing to catch these robbers before they hit their next target. And all this happened right in the middle of the day. We are in the middle of the most expensive shopping district in the uk. Just around the corner from the world famous harrods and police have yet to make at the arrests. Guys. James, thanks. Wielding a sledgehammer when they came out. Had the video right there in the middle of the day. Back to ginger with the

