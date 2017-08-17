-
Now Playing: Bold daylight jewelry heist occurs in London
-
Now Playing: Woman who survived alone in the woods speaks out
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for suspects in jewelry heist
-
Now Playing: Candlelight vigil honors Charlottesville victims
-
Now Playing: Trump faces more backlash after Charlottesville remarks
-
Now Playing: Business leaders break from Trump after Charlottesville
-
Now Playing: AMC tries to legally block MoviePass service
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritan rescues stranger in rushing rapids
-
Now Playing: Total solar eclipse sparks travel frenzy
-
Now Playing: New research offers hope on detecting Lyme disease early
-
Now Playing: Trump slams GOP senator amid Charlottesville criticisms
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at 'alt-left' in Charlottesville
-
Now Playing: RNC chairwoman reacts to Charlottesville violence, Trump's remarks
-
Now Playing: WH staff surprised by contentious news conference
-
Now Playing: What to know about the Charlottesville protesters
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady opens up about playing football while his mom battled cancer
-
Now Playing: Daniel Craig confirms he will return as James Bond
-
Now Playing: Baltimore officials rule to remove Confederate monuments
-
Now Playing: How to take the perfect photo of the eclipse with your smartphone
-
Now Playing: Costco ordered to pay Tiffany $19M for selling knockoff rings