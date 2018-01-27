Transcript for Manslaughter conviction in former NFL player's death

We want to move to a guilty verdict for the man accused of killing Joe Mcknight during a case of apparent Rd rage. Ronald gasser has been convicted of manslaughter and could face decades in prison and Kenneth Moton is on the story from our Washington bureau. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. Prosecutors in the deadly case of road rage outside New Orleans wanted a second degree murder conviction but after days of testimony and hours of deliberations, the jury came back with a lesser but still seers charge. Overnight, the man who shot and killed NFL player Joe Mcknight convicted of manslaughter. I think the jury did a great job. They were very attentive and really paid attention and put a lot of work into this and absolutely respect the verdict and the family is very happy with the verdict. Reporter: The jury spent seven hours deliberating on Friday before finding Ronald gasser guilty. The 56-year-old claims self-defense in the deadly confrontation that happened back in December 2016 when Mcknight, a former New York jets running back allegedly cut gasser off on a bridge in Louisiana leading to a frenzied five-mile chase. Silver video showing the two vehicles tailing each other and speeding through a turn before stopping at this light. Police say Mcknight got out and leaned toward gasser's passenger window. Gasser admits pulling out his weapon and firing three shots at Mcknight. The sheriff told ABC news Mcknight was unarmed when gasser opened fire. But this case came down to whether Mcknight was in gasser's vehicle giving hip the legal right to stand his ground. Gasser's defense attorney Matthew Gunn said they were extremely disappointed and that the state relied on a decade old incident to influence the jury referring to a road rage incident in 2006 when gasser punched another driver at the same intersection where he shot Mcknight. Just showed how he views other people on the street and interactions with them. It's always somebody else's fault. It was always -- he was always looking for a confrontation. Reporter: Gasser will be sentenced in March and faces up to 40 years in prison. The D.A. Says justice was served and as you heard Mcknight's family is pleased with the verdict. Dan and Paula. Thank you.

