Marilyn Monroe's former home for sale for $6.9M

More
The home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles is where Monroe was found dead in 1962.
0:43 | 04/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Marilyn Monroe's former home for sale for $6.9M
Also bought news this morning a piece of Hollywood history on the market the final home screen legend Marilyn Monroe. Has just been listed. For six point nine million dollars a real sneak peek into her final days she moved into this beautiful hacienda style along. In Brentwood California in 1962 after divorcing third husband Arthur Miller. The four bedroom four bath house featured beamed ceilings a delightful pool citrus groves. Munro was working on what would be her final film something's got to give. And was attracted by the fact that this doesn't say palatial estate but felt more like a cozy. Real home field tonight does look nice finish that cozy interesting to sort of get a peek. Into her finally she's so beloved by so many.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46989788,"title":"Marilyn Monroe's former home for sale for $6.9M","duration":"0:43","description":"The home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles is where Monroe was found dead in 1962.","url":"/GMA/video/marilyn-monroes-home-sale-69m-46989788","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.