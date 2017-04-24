Transcript for Marilyn Monroe's former home for sale for $6.9M

Also bought news this morning a piece of Hollywood history on the market the final home screen legend Marilyn Monroe. Has just been listed. For six point nine million dollars a real sneak peek into her final days she moved into this beautiful hacienda style along. In Brentwood California in 1962 after divorcing third husband Arthur Miller. The four bedroom four bath house featured beamed ceilings a delightful pool citrus groves. Munro was working on what would be her final film something's got to give. And was attracted by the fact that this doesn't say palatial estate but felt more like a cozy. Real home field tonight does look nice finish that cozy interesting to sort of get a peek. Into her finally she's so beloved by so many.

