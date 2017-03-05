Mark Hamill pranks 'Star Wars' superfans for charity contest

The star surprised fans as part of the Force for Change campaign with Omaze, in which entrants have a chance to win prizes, including tickets to the premiere of the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and a walk-on role in an upcoming Han Solo movie.

It is our ultimate mix tape week and we are celebrating the '70s. So it fits because "Star wars," '70s originally a fanatic, listen up. You're awe digging for a video celebrating the 40s anniversary of "Star wars" and this happens. Obi one never told you what happened to your father. He told me enough. He told me you killed him. It's even more frightening than that. I am -- mark Hamill. Oh, my god. No. What? Who few. So cool. This brand-new video part of the omaze and "Star wars" for change campaign. Overnight stay at Skywalker ranch. Tickets to the premiere of "The last jedi" and walk-on role in the upcoming Han solo movie not enough two tickets with the screening and lunch with mark Hamill. You can enter on omaze.com and friends, may the force be with

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

