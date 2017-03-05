Transcript for Mark Hamill pranks 'Star Wars' superfans for charity contest

It is our ultimate mix tape week and we are celebrating the '70s. So it fits because "Star wars," '70s originally a fanatic, listen up. You're awe digging for a video celebrating the 40s anniversary of "Star wars" and this happens. Obi one never told you what happened to your father. He told me enough. He told me you killed him. It's even more frightening than that. I am -- mark Hamill. Oh, my god. No. What? Who few. So cool. This brand-new video part of the omaze and "Star wars" for change campaign. Overnight stay at Skywalker ranch. Tickets to the premiere of "The last jedi" and walk-on role in the upcoming Han solo movie not enough two tickets with the screening and lunch with mark Hamill. You can enter on omaze.com and friends, may the force be with

