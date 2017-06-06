Transcript for Mark Hamill's original lightsaber among Hollywood treasures being auctioned

morning, an auction out of los Angeles has some unbelievable Hollywood memorabilia going up on the block including Marilyn Monroe's first ever signed contract with twentieth century fox signed in 1946 by Norma Jean Doherty. Six-month deal for $125 a week. I love that. That's going up for sale and other cool items. "Star wars" fan, the original light sabre that mark Hamill used in the very first "Star wars" movie, the actual lightsaber that was used in scenes, 1977, also being auctioned off by one of the movie's original producers. The high estimate is $250,000 but insiders believe it could go for much higher than that. Also from the first "Star wars" darth vader's helmet is being sold and how about this, Charlie bucket's shiny golden ticket from the iconic gene Wilder version of "Charlie and the chocolate factory" expected to sell for up to $60,000. All of these items have been collected by the profiles in history auction house. That auction starts June 26th. I mean I wish I could have listed all of it. It was amazing. Who knows where they get it from but fun to look at. Check that out. Finally, summer is here, guys. Time to get fit so we say why not get a paw from an old trainer. This burmese mountain dog making sure his owner pushes him with resistance and no dogging it for this guy and that is "Pop news."

