Transcript for Mary J. Blige shines at the Essence Festival's 'Ladies Night'

Swagger there. Mary J. Blige one of the headliners at the essence festival called party with a purpose. An important part of the culture in beautiful New Orleans. She is so amazing. Four days of music empowerment and community right there in the big easy. ABC's Mara schiavocampo was there for it all and you got an exclusive backstage time with the superstar. Hey, Mara. Reporter: Hey, guys. Good morning. We absolutely did. You know, this is definitely a party with a purpose like you said. The event now in its 23rd year drawing half a million people here to New Orleans and this year a lot of them were here to see the one and only Mary J. Blige who after selling almost 50 million albums in her career is still connecting with fans just by keeping it real and leaving it all on the stage. ??? essence festival's first ever ladies night, she's the queen. Mary J. Blige headlining the night's all female lineup. But this night Mary's draw isn't only her music, but her message. ??? You got to love yourself ??? Reporter: How are you doing. I'm good. I don't like all of this that's going on. Reporter: By all of this she means a bitter split from her husband of 13 years and former manager amid reports of infidelity. Isaacs allegedly seeking almost $130,000 a month in spousal support. In an exclusive backstage interview with ABC news she's sharing that her music is her therapy. I don't think I was given this career, this job or whatever it is that god has blessed me with just to go through all these trials and suffer in them by myself. And I just think that this gift was given to let somebody out there know you're not alone. I'm suffering too. I'm going through it too. I have problems too. I'm not trying to be perfect. I'm just living my life. Reporter: These days that means a new devotion to wellness. A clean diet, no gluten, no dairy, low sugar and training up to five times a week. And performing around the country marking 25 years since her debut with her 13th album. The title is "Strength of a woman." Where are you drawing your strength from right now. God. Prayer. I know for a fact that god is not going to let me go because I've been through hell in the last ten years. Only you and god know what's really going on with you and that's real. It's an alone place but it's not a lonely place. Reporter: Not a lonely place indeed. I asked blienl what she's working on now. As for what's next she said she's working on a movie being shot in New Orleans. She would like to do a lot more acting and one of the other things I asked her what she would tell her younger self after everything she's been through. She said she wouldn't tell her younger self anything because at the time she was too stubborn to listen and she's done a lot of maturing. Shows self-knowledge she understands she was stubborn in her youth. She is an incredible talent. Mara, thank you very much. Reporter: Thanks so much, guys. Leaves it all on the stage. Sure does.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.