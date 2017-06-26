Transcript for Wildfire in Utah rages across more than 42K acres

We'll stay on top of that but turn to massive wildfires in the west forcing hundreds of families to evacuate in Utah, nearly a thousand firefighters are battling the largest active wildfire in the country, already consumed more than 40,000 acres. ABC's Matt Gutman is on the ground in pafguitch, Utah. Good morning. Reporter: Officials calling it unprecedented saying they never expected it to grow this big this fast so early in the fire season already consuming an area larger than Washington, D.C. They have 1100 firefighters here already but say they need more. This morning, fast-moving flames in Utah forcing more than 1500 from their homes. More than 1100 firefighters keeping an all out assault battling this nearly 43,000-headacher fire. Relatives on the west side of the valley lost everything. Reporter: More than a dozen homes destroyed as firefighting planes and choppers battle it from above. A fire of this magnitude with this much energy just does what it wants. Reporter: Much like 21 of the wildfires burning across states officials blaming triple digit heat and dry terrain feel the heat. Oh, my god. Reporter: This brush fire near Los Angeles driven by wind and heat racing up hillsides. More than 750 acres burned as the fire jumped a highway and motorists trying to keep that smoke in their rearview mirror. Officials had to shut down a major highway. The fire threatening dozens of homes. This resident frantically trying to battle the blaze using water from his pool. In Arizona, the governor declaring a state of emergency, the fry fire chewing up more than 35,000 acres. This time lapse captures the flames consuming the hillside. Be ready and get out. Reporter: Now there are red flag warnings here today which means more heat and more wind could make this fire again into an intern another and firefighters talking about 100-foot-high flames and concerns it will push it back toward residential areas. We'll keep on this and go to

