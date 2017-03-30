Transcript for Matthew Perry opens up about 'The Kennedys'

That was very special and we have another very special guest here with us this morning. He's always had us laughing as the funniest friend on TV and now a dramatic new role alongside Katie Holmes in "The kennedys: After camelot." Please welcome Matthew Perry, everybody. How are you doing. Good to see you, buddy. Looking good. Hello. Good to see you. Thank you for being here. Wow. Hi. Go sit down. Yay. Right here? Yeah. Don't you just start smiling when you see this man. Yeah. That's very nice. You do. You just feel good. I assume you guys have a present for me too? Yes, we do. Well, you saw samaya. She's a young budding star and you were definitely a star when you were young but what did you want to be when you were growing up. What did I want to be? An astronaut. No, I don't know. I wanted to be what I'm doing. This is what I wanted to do. Yeah. That's great. It happened for you. And when I say that I mean be on this show right now. Exactly what you meant. Yeah. So you got a new show. Much different from "Friends," though. This is very different. Tell us about being part of the Kennedy story. The Kennedy story is -- I'm mostly known for doing comedy or trying to be funny at least. But this is -- Could you be more funny? Thank you. Yeah. I've never heard that before. I deserve that. No, but you actually did it perfectly. The Kennedy thing is a -- not just a drama but it's a tragedy. It's a very serious thing like there was -- it was just serious from beginning to end. It was relentless but there's an audience for it. The first one 12 million people watched the first one. So, but it was a very, very serious set and there was no room for any jokes, like I would make a joke and people would just go -- Oh no. Did you feel like a bad kid at school. A little bit and we were shooting a scene in this old mental hospital, I mean, so depressing and we were shooting this scene where Bobby Kennedy had just been shot and the whole Kennedy family was around and I think it was a seen Katie Holmes was directing and in the scene and everybody was very serious and Bobby Kennedy, a scene about whether to turn off Bobby Kennedy's life support system. Wow. And we were all there and everybody was so serious and I just turned to everybody and said, you all know this isn't actually happening, right? How did that go over? How did that go over? No, I mean, I finally got a laugh after a month. They're making you work for it. Katie was here yesterday. She's great. And singing your praises and you all want to see a little bit. Here it is. "The kennedys." I probably should have told you, this whole thing's been -- I didn't think you'd come if you knew. But now you're here and everything is going to be okay. Wow. Really great. You play Ted Kennedy. Yes. Over the course of, what, 30 years or so. Yeah, I play him from '38 to '67. So you go from a young teddy to a bigger teddy along the way. Yeah, yeah. What do you mean? Well, I heard you had to like -- prosthetics and like a corset type thing at one point. Well, it was a compression suit. That's what you call it. That's got to be comfortable. It was this suit because when he was young, he was more stocky and more square-like than me. So on like the second day they said we'd like you to wear this compression suit and I said sure, I'm a good sport and put it on and I was oh, my god and it pulls everything in and everything in. And -- Morning show. It's a morning show. When I say everything, I mean a shoulder. You know. That's what I was thinking. So, it just -- I will say and it's a morning show but I'll be honest if I had to go to the bathroom, 45-minute thing. Wow. Yeah. And it had to involve two people. All pretty fast. Two-person job. I want -- You don't want to talk about that. No, let's talk about "Friends" for a minute. You were the king of the one-liner. Oh, thank you. On "Friends" and we asked what was your all-time favorite? You chose one for us. Yes. In a scene with Joey. Take a look. Matthew's favorite. See Frankie. He did my first suit when I was 15. No, wait, 16, no, excuse me, 15. All right, when was 1990? Okay, you have to stop the q-tip when there's resistance. Miss it. I miss it too. And you were hilarious with the one-liners but you do one-word impressions of celebrities. Justin Hoffman, Michael Keaton. Salma Hayek and you have a new one. It all started with Dustin Hoffman and I did Dustin Hoffman saying the word why. Which sounds exactly like this -- why. That's Dustin Hoffman saying the word why and Kevin Pollak my friend the master impersonator did for merely yam Neeson saying bananas so now I'm going to share that with you. Hit it. Bananas. Hey. Nice. I don't know how you survived on that set without being able to laugh. Man, it's impossible. You got to see it. "The kennedys: After camelot" premieres Sunday on REELZ, make sure you check out Matthew Perry, everybody.

