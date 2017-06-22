Measuring the impact of Tropical Storm Cindy in Louisiana

More
ABC News' Phillip Mena reports from Lake Charles on the latest wind and rain conditions in the storm zone.
0:35 | 06/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Measuring the impact of Tropical Storm Cindy in Louisiana

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48202687,"title":"Measuring the impact of Tropical Storm Cindy in Louisiana","duration":"0:35","description":"ABC News' Phillip Mena reports from Lake Charles on the latest wind and rain conditions in the storm zone.","url":"/GMA/video/measuring-impact-tropical-storm-cindy-louisiana-48202687","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.