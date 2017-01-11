Transcript for Meet the 6th graders whose inspiring rap video on education went viral

kids right now. So inspiring. Such a treat. Sixth graders from the Milwaukee excellence school. Their viral rap right there, educational rap racked 500,000 views. Jada Pinkett Smith and former first lady Michelle Obama love it. Terrance Sims, Savannah Patterson and the sixth grade class from the Milwaukee excellence school. Mr. Sims, tell us how this rap came about. Well, it's really exciting. I use hip-hop in my class because that's the culture they represent so when I came to Milwaukee excellence I really wanted my sixth graders to be really excited about learning so I took a popular song and kind of just rapped it to them for the first day and really loved it so the next couple of days when I was teaching math I would get notes like hey can you add these lyrics, sure so we kept adding lyrics and then momentum made it catapult into what it is today. They added their dance moves and I've seen this video. I have a question for Savannah. Why do you think it's so important for people to see this video and hear this song. I think it's important for people to see this video because a lot of kids really listen to negative songs and probably know every lyric like every word so I wanted to see and everyone wanted to see how many would actually know the lyrics to our song and wanted to motivate the kids and let them know they're not standing alone so that's why I like this song and I like how -- Yeah, such a positive message. So you guys ready to rap it for us. Can we hear it. Yeah. Yeah. Whenever you're ready. Here we go. ??? What you know about relating never quit I am never not trying I got a message and just a few years I'm talking MD, ph.d. And I got appetite for education ??? ??? and you women, you get in here and be me a favor and repeat these lines. ??? I am smart I am strong my life matters ??? ??? I am smart I am strong my life matters ??? ??? I'm a blessing I'm a queen I'm a king ??? ??? I can achieve anything ??? ??? I'm a blessing I'm a queen I'm a king ??? ??? I can achieve anything ??? ??? Michelle Obama taught me how to do it ??? ??? in 2028 when I graduate photos ??? I love it. And Mr. Sims, I have another question for you. What does it mean for you to see the reaction that you've gotten out of this? Yeah, I mean, it's huge. To know that my students are being the voice of the youth right now and that they're saying something positive and that they are using hip-hop to do it and being seen nationwide is huge. My biggest thing is making Sures kids are motivated and want to be educated. And for my kids to be that voice it means the world. Well, I just got to say something to you, Mr. Sims. Thank you. Your passion, your creativity is making a huge difference in their lives. You inspired all of us today. I appreciate that. Thank you. I love the line, ladies don't think I didn't hear you call yourselves queens. I love that. I think that's brilliant and in the year 2018 from a college you will graduate. No IFS, and the or buts, a message we can all take away from that. That confidence. I want to share with our audience really quickly. Savannah and aryy, Michelle Obama wrote and I quote, young queens, please stay focused, stay motivated, never quit, I'm with you and couldn't be prouder. Knowing that, I mean, we know she watches the show. Do you want to let her know what you want to be when you grow up? Yeah. Okay, so I want to be a lawyer because I would like to help people a lot and I want to let meme know that they're not like -- they're alone and I want them to know that everyone is always there for you so that's why I want to be a lawyer to help people. All right. I want to be -- I want to be a singer because -- Thank you, guys. I want to be a singer because I want people -- I want to say -- I'm good at it and I want beam to know to hear what I got to say and I want to@say what I feel. Well, we can't wait to see all of you.

