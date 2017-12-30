Transcript for Mega Millions jackpot grows to over $300 million

We move to the massive mega millions jackpot still up for grabs. No winner in last night's drawing so the $306 million jackpot will continue to grow. But you can till win the Powerball. 384 million bucks up for grabs in tonight's drawing. A whole lot of money we're talking about and Eva pilgrim ha more. Reporter: More than $700 million up for grabs. And you have two chances to get a piece of it. I would retire. Pay all my bills off and travel. Reporter: The jackpots just keep climbing. No one won last night's mega millions jackpot. The potential winnings now sitting at $343 million. And as the Powerball fever grows ahead of tonight's drawing, so does the total which right now is $384 million. People are lining up to get their shot at becoming an instant millionaire. After winning ticket for the largest lotto prize ever of 1.6 billion was sold here at this chino hills 7-eleven last year, many see it as lucky. Driving from near and far to purchase their ticket here. If you happen to be lucky enough to win either jackpot, signing the ticket isn't always the best first move. Whoever signs the back of the ticket is the individual that has to claim the ticket and the proceeds. So if aunt Sally wins and she signs the back of the ticket, then aunt Sally's information will be public record. Yeah, we hear people say it's better to take the lump sum. Not always. If you're the type of person who will be a spending machine, you want to take it over time. That will keep you from blowing it all and having nothing left in the end. I want to know who aunt Sally is. The people do it and we see the stories of people doing it so you have to be honest with yourself about what you think you will do. I love this advice, good advice that nobody will end up using. Somebody will win. Spend responsibly. Can we find aunt Sally.

