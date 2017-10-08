Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots top $300M

More
The Powerball jackpot grew again with no winner, pushing the total jackpot to more than $350 million while the Mega Millions jackpot stands at over $382 million.
1:18 | 08/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots top $300M

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49130923,"title":"Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots top $300M","duration":"1:18","description":"The Powerball jackpot grew again with no winner, pushing the total jackpot to more than $350 million while the Mega Millions jackpot stands at over $382 million.","url":"/GMA/video/mega-millions-powerball-jackpots-top-300m-49130923","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.