Now Playing: Melania Trump's first 100 days as first lady

Now Playing: NYC's first lady joins demonstrators rallying against AHCA

Now Playing: American Academy of Pediatrics releases new juice recommendations

Now Playing: Michael Keaton awarded honorary doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University

Now Playing: Celine Dion, Drake headline the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Now Playing: Sea lion grabs girl off dock

Now Playing: Melania, Ivanka Trump promote women's empowerment abroad

Now Playing: Billy Bush speaks out about 'Access Hollywood' video

Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' premiere sneak peek

Now Playing: Jury selection to begin in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

Now Playing: FBI investigates Maryland college stabbing as hate-based

Now Playing: White House focuses on foreign trip, budget proposal

Now Playing: Trump to cut entitlements in budget proposal

Now Playing: Trump visits Israel on 1st foreign trip as president

Now Playing: Trump delivers message of unity to Muslim leaders

Now Playing: James Comey to publicly testify before the Senate

Now Playing: Billy Bush says tape of him with Trump brought his daughter to tears

Now Playing: Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks duet on 'Landslide'

Now Playing: DIY tips to spruce up your patio