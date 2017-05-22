Melania, Ivanka Trump promote women's empowerment abroad

More
Ivanka Trump attended a roundtable on women and economics in Saudi Arabia while the first lady visited a school and an all-women business center.
3:00 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Melania, Ivanka Trump promote women's empowerment abroad

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47555558,"title":"Melania, Ivanka Trump promote women's empowerment abroad","duration":"3:00","description":"Ivanka Trump attended a roundtable on women and economics in Saudi Arabia while the first lady visited a school and an all-women business center.","url":"/GMA/video/melania-ivanka-trump-promote-womens-empowerment-abroad-47555558","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.