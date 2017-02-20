Transcript for Melania Trump steps into spotlight with first public speech as first lady

From Donald Trump to Melania trump now making her first major public speech as first lady. It's a role many have suggested she's embracing reluctantly but over the past few weeks we've seen her take it on more visibly. It was a fairly quiet first month for the first lady. But now she is stepping into the spotlight meeting with foreign leaders and giving what some are calling a passionate speech at a campaign rally over the weekend. Let us pray. Reporter: Melania trump taking the podium for the first time as first lady delivering the lord's prayer in that trump campaign rally in Florida, Saturday. It is my honor and great pleasure to stand here before you as the first lady of the United States. Reporter: Melania even using the spotlight to call out her critics. I will always stay true to myself and be truthful to you, no matter what the opposition is saying about me. Reporter: Her remarks a sign she now seems to be embracing her new role, a position some claim she seemed to approach reluctantly. It is a daunting tank, it's easier for first ladies of states who have played a similar role in a state. But for someone who has never even been in government before, this is a tough job. Reporter: Since inauguration day Melania has spent most of her time in New York with son Barron as he finishes out the school year but president trump confirming she will soon call the white house home full time. And Melania goes back and forth and after Barron Farrens school, because it's hard to take a child out of school with a few months left, she and Barron will be moving over to the white house. Reporter: In the meantime, Melania has been flying back and forth to fulfill one of the hallmarks of a first lady hosting foreign digital that tris. On Wednesday she greeted Benjamin Netanyahu visiting the national museum of African-American history and culture with his wife Sarah and earlier she welcomed Japanese prime minister Abe to her mar-a-lago estate where she spent more time than the white house as first lady. The two women touring the museum where she tweeted this photo from its Japanese gardens. President trump saying Melania will align herself with charities that champion women's causes. Very, very strong advocate. I think she's a great representative for this country. Reporter: Melania echoing that sentiment on Saturday. I'm committed to creating and supporting initiatives dear to my heart which will have impact on women and children all around the world. While she has also indicated in the past she would like to take on cyberbullying, so far Mrs. Trump as not outlined specific issues she might pursue as first lady. Robin, we will have to wait and see. That's true but we'll bring in Anita Mcbride, former chief of staff for Laura bush. Always great to see you. Your take on what Melania was able to do at the rally on Saturday? Good morning, robin. Thank you for having me. I think, you know what, this is one example of that we should not underestimate Mrs. Trump at all. I agree with cokie, this is a daunting tank to walk into and she hasn't had the benefit being first lady of a state or being in politics, but she is showing a comfort level of knowing what to do and when to do it and I'm actually impressed with that. As you know, there is no job description, every first lady has to figure out what's best and play to their strengths. Opening with prayer like that, that was a little bit different. It was very different. I mean you do see at campaign rallies and events where they the pledge of alos Angeles or a prayer is said generally not by a principal. For her to do that is unexpected but like with everything else in this, there are a lot of surprises but I think that shows there is a reliance on faith she has so it seemed to be something very common for her to do. Also she seemed very comfortable the last few weeks, several foreign dignitaries and wives visiting the white house and it is a moment that you think really suits one of her strong points. I think that's exactly right and I think, you know, it is an important role for a first lady to be a diplomat and to be a surrogate for the president in the world of diplomacy and two visits back-to-back and to choose the events she did with each of them, each of her counterparts, I think, was very astute and was, again, showing a comfort level and being a hostess for the nation. We've seen -- heard reports from the president saying he's perhaps going to downsize her office, have fewer taffers and you think this may be an indication of some sort. Well, I think, you know, being at the beginning of several administrations when staff sizes at the white house fluctuate and can grow over time, you know, she's not there yet. She did say she's rolling out her staff slowly. She made that public pronouncement. She has two anchor positions already so I think we'll have to see over time how much staff she really needs to work on the initiatives she's interested in working on and that will take time. Always appreciate your insight and on another note great to see George and Barbara Bush there at the super bowl a couple of weeks ago. I know. Wasn't that great? Thanks. Thanks, robin.

