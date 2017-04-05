Transcript for Melissa McCarthy to star alongside puppets in new comedy

Ready for "Pop news," everybody, with Lara? Thank you. We'll be happy. I know you popped into my office and saw what I was perusing. Your wish is my command, my lady. Melissa Mccarthy, we'll begin with her. She had to pull some strings to get this next big role starring alongside a bunch of smart mouthed puppets for an upcoming feature "The happy time murders" set in the underbelly of los Angeles where humans and puppets co-exist. Her and herpuppet partner is finding out who is killing the cast of the gang. She says between the comedy and naughty puppets it's like her dream has finally come true. I totally relate. I love a dirty puppet. I really do. I miss that little shrimp, that little puppet prawn. The movie as a matter of fact will be directed by one of the Henson, Brian, the son of muppets creator Jim Henson now chairman of the Jim Henson company set to begin production in August. Before that you can see her host "Saturday night live" later this month. Get ready for Sean spicer. Her portrayal of spicer is not to be missed. Also in "Pop news" this morning, wow, been a big week for Paris Jackson. She made her met gala debut Monday night. At the ripe old age of 19 wearing Calvin Klein. Now we hear she has landed her first feature film. The daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson will play and edgy 20 something in the dark thriller being produced for Amazon. Get this, co-starring David oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Amanda Siegfried. Quite a cast. Already this year, Paris has appeared in TV shows, on magazine covers and landed a huge modeling contract and attended the grammys, all that and the year isn't even half over. Finally a job opportunity, Amy, listen up in case you want to moonlight. I think you and I could handle it together. No one can whine about this opportunity. Bl imagine getting paid to drink wine and travel our beautiful country. That is my favorite dream. That is mine. I got a fever right now and only one thing can cure it, it starts with an "R." Ends with an ose. If you get it with Oregon's union wine company they're looking for what they're calling a can-bassador for their Underwood wine while being served in cans and you get to drive a vintage citroen and drive coast to coast singing the virtues of canned wine checking out wine festivals and music festivals to tell everybody to crack open your can of vino and enjoy the day. I think it's a great opportunity. Please don't drink and drive. No -- I say wine not. Oh, good one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.