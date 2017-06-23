Transcript for Michael Bay says he's getting his 'money's worth' by making Mark Wahlberg perform 'Transformers' stunts

final "Transformers: The last knight" ogings T her areat group of old and new cast members with director Michael bay still at the helm and he sat down for a powerhouse interview. Take a look. Yours must die. When heroes become villains no telling what the transformers have in store for the human race. Just ask the cast. Kind of like signing up for boot camp. Going in there, being put through the wringer. Through the wringer. Reporter: Michael bay back in the director's chair for the fifth and what may be his final "Transformers" installment, "The last knight." Bay making sure he got what he paid for by recasting mark Wahlberg. He really gets excited when I go crazy and improvise and come up with all this random tough but it's all within the context of the story. I'm getting my money's worth. You know what I'm saying. It's also tough. The physical demands of making the movie. Every time I walk into the trailer and see the harness, not going to be a fun day. Notun F for girls either. A lot ofcu tal power. Lauren ddhaewk, N face. American man, shut it.ep Rhoter: W ftartedming for her role as Vivian just five months after giving birth to her son. Yeah, I just thought, I've been blessed with this beautiful little boy and being given this biggest opportunity as an atressy' thengappeni at the se toe S hows this going to work? Whoait all right. Llit's eight. Y told . Co're red. Reporter: 15-year-old abellat bea out00 5 otherte fagers the role opposite Wahlberg. She said in a tape from Cleveland. Flew her in. She got the job. I remember being in my trailer and brought up the ro wardns option andas I W kind ki loo T them likehi ts Tu Acly pphaing. EP Rahter: Wckerg ba for a secondsf "Tran fmers"ilm was nothing short of a supportive cast member on set even when running for his life. Were you slowing down when we were running? I've been meaning to ask you

