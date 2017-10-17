Transcript for Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander reportedly tie the knot in Ibiza

first here back in New York City, "Pop news" with Lara Spencer. Good morning to you all. Good morning to you. Beginning with great news, wedding bells for Michael fassbender and Alicia vikander in ibiza, Spain. Is it ibiza? Sure. It was a tiny top secret ceremony in the glitzy Spanish island saying the private company exchanged vows at LE grand farm resort surrounded by close friends and family enjoying a day at the beach and boarding a sunset cruise for food, champagne and dancing. The happy couple fell in love on "The light between oceans" in 2014 where they got to practice playing husband and wife. Ah. Congratulations. Yeah. Beautiful couple. Also in the news this morning -- ??? if I could turn back time ??? Feels like we are turing back time. Go ahead, robin. With this news, Cher confirming she is coming back to the big screen, everybody, so happy to hear. She has officially signed on for the secret of "Mamma Mia." It's called "Ma'amma Mia here we go again." Seven years since she was on the big screen, "Burlesque." This time around her wardrobe might be even more over the top like these sparkly platform boots. She posted this picture over the weekend. She's really excited about this. The 71-year-old will join the original cast including Meryl Streep and Colin firth. No other details being released about Cher's involvement. Someone on the set said Cher is our secret weapon. It will spoil the fun -- Did you say 71-year-old. Yes. Incredible. No way. Age is just a number, baby. Yes, that's true. Thank goodness. Then finally -- Bill Murray also in the news. A true renaissance man of many talents who is keeping busy these days. He is a sir now, I don't know if you know. Performing at Carnegie hall making his debut performance last night alongside German cellist yajan vogue ler available to assist at cubs games. This couple was sitting next to Murray and asked the funny, nice guy to share some important news with their parents. Take a look. Hey, I got news for you. You're going to be grandparents. They're having a baby! Oh, can you imagine? He's the best. That's cute. There he is. Murray sang account fake me out to the ball game" in the seventh inning stretch because obviously the man is game as we've mentioned and can do anything. Yes. By the way, he has many shows, if you'd like to see him sing he has performances around the country and then has an album out called "New world." He has classical music and it's a real cacophony of various music styles accompanied with classical musicians. I need to hear that. Yeah, okay. That's all I have. I can't top that.

