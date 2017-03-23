Michael Pena plays 'Tune the Beat Around' game with the 'GMA' anchors

More
The actor reveals that he is also a musician, and plays a musical guessing game live on "GMA."
2:21 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Pena plays 'Tune the Beat Around' game with the 'GMA' anchors

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46312818,"title":"Michael Pena plays 'Tune the Beat Around' game with the 'GMA' anchors","duration":"2:21","description":"The actor reveals that he is also a musician, and plays a musical guessing game live on \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/video/michael-pena-plays-tune-beat-game-gma-anchors-46312818","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.