-
Now Playing: Michael Phelps Surprises Biggest Fan
-
Now Playing: Michael Phelps Reveals Fiancee Is Pregnant
-
Now Playing: Charlize Theron opens up about 'Atomic Blonde'
-
Now Playing: Michael Phelps opens up about racing a shark
-
Now Playing: Prince William, Princess Kate to compete in rowing race in Germany
-
Now Playing: Michael Phelps on his race against a great white shark
-
Now Playing: Madonna wins court victory in fight against auction of personal items
-
Now Playing: 'Growing Up Hip Hop' star Romeo Miller discusses explosive new season
-
Now Playing: 'Descendants 2' ABC After Party: Dove Cameron on which cast member she would live with
-
Now Playing: 'Descendants 2' ABC After Party: Bloopers behind the scenes
-
Now Playing: 'Descendants 2' ABC After Party: Sofia Carson answers fan question about magic mirror
-
Now Playing: Andy Serkis as Caesar sings 'Somewhere' from 'West Side Story'
-
Now Playing: 'War for the Planet of the Apes' star on how he brought Caesar to life
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton to appear at Kenny Rogers' farewell concert in Nashville
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' shares top book picks for summer
-
Now Playing: 'Insecure' star says she 'collapsed' after President Obama complimented her
-
Now Playing: Queen Latifah says there is 'lots of ratchetness' in 'Girls Trip'
-
Now Playing: Brides are making 'do not play lists' for these songs at their weddings
-
Now Playing: Prince William and Princess Kate arrive in Germany
-
Now Playing: New LPGA dress code policy sparks debate