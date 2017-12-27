Midwest, Northeast slammed by dangerous snow, ice

More
The snow, ice and blistering wind chills are creating treacherous holiday travel conditions and dumped a record amount of snow in Erie, Pennsylvania.
2:03 | 12/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Midwest, Northeast slammed by dangerous snow, ice
Let's get to the latest on the brutal weather. You're looking live at the dangerous icy conditions on the road in Cleveland. If you're looking for an excuse not to go to work, you've found one. Residents digging their way out with more than 60 inches as that stretches across the country. Alex Perez is in upstate new York for us. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Some people waking up to bone chilling temperatures. We can't move too much. Take a look around me. On lake Erie. The waves turned into a mound of ice. Overnight millions of Americans from the midwest to the northeast getting slammed by snow, ice and wind chills. I have to bear the cold. It's really cold. Reporter: Treacherous travel for millions returning home after the holiday weekend. Spreading from Cleveland to upstate New York. In Erie Pennsylvania record breaking snow fall of 60 1/2 inches since Christmas eve forcing restrictions on I 86 and parts of I 90. Blizzard like conditions leaving parked cars completely covered. It's a little ridiculous. Reporter: In Missouri five dead and 125 injury nd car accidents. The slippery roads forcing scar cars to slide off the interstate. Flipping on their sides. In Buffalo, New York residents digging themselves out. This is something else. I have haven't seen this in a long time. Reporter: More or tick cold, more snow headed for these areas that have been affected already. It's going to be a tough few days for everyone trying to survive all of this. Alex, I got to admit you look pretty miserable. Stay warm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52006952,"title":"Midwest, Northeast slammed by dangerous snow, ice","duration":"2:03","description":"The snow, ice and blistering wind chills are creating treacherous holiday travel conditions and dumped a record amount of snow in Erie, Pennsylvania.","url":"/GMA/video/midwest-northeast-slammed-dangerous-snow-ice-52006952","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.