Transcript for Midwest, Northeast slammed by dangerous snow, ice

Let's get to the latest on the brutal weather. You're looking live at the dangerous icy conditions on the road in Cleveland. If you're looking for an excuse not to go to work, you've found one. Residents digging their way out with more than 60 inches as that stretches across the country. Alex Perez is in upstate new York for us. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Some people waking up to bone chilling temperatures. We can't move too much. Take a look around me. On lake Erie. The waves turned into a mound of ice. Overnight millions of Americans from the midwest to the northeast getting slammed by snow, ice and wind chills. I have to bear the cold. It's really cold. Reporter: Treacherous travel for millions returning home after the holiday weekend. Spreading from Cleveland to upstate New York. In Erie Pennsylvania record breaking snow fall of 60 1/2 inches since Christmas eve forcing restrictions on I 86 and parts of I 90. Blizzard like conditions leaving parked cars completely covered. It's a little ridiculous. Reporter: In Missouri five dead and 125 injury nd car accidents. The slippery roads forcing scar cars to slide off the interstate. Flipping on their sides. In Buffalo, New York residents digging themselves out. This is something else. I have haven't seen this in a long time. Reporter: More or tick cold, more snow headed for these areas that have been affected already. It's going to be a tough few days for everyone trying to survive all of this. Alex, I got to admit you look pretty miserable. Stay warm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.