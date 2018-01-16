Transcript for Midwest to Northeast slammed with snow and sleet

It's another cold one out there. This is a live look at the roads in Tennessee. Starting to snow right now. Nashville, Memphis, millions facing a messy commute this morning. Get a sense of it by looking at this map. You see so many parts of the country under storm alerts as that system moves its way east. East but some schools are even closed in the south from Texas to Georgia. We're going to go right to ginger tracking the latest. Good morning, ginger. Good morning. It's a good thing they are closed. We just got news parts of I-20 westbound near Shreveport closed down thanks to the snow flying and all the way to Kentucky and Ohio. Windchill warnings from Montana to Oklahoma and advisories from Corpus Christi up to Providence, Rhode Island. Overnight, wicked winter weather taking over the roads. From Wisconsin to Ohio to Missouri, snow sending cars sliding, semis jackknifing on the freeway leaving Traff backed up for miles. And look at this video out of Kentucky. Black ice sending this car spinning before slamming into a police cruiser. In the northeast -- Water was like 5 inches below the wind doughsill. Creating ice jams threatening entire towns. Water rushing downstreams spilling into nearby communities. In Alabama a state of emergency declared. And in Texas, more than 660 flights delayed or canceled as fears grow that this storm could paralyze parts of the state. Our Marcus Moore was on the ground in Dallas. This is some of the material that you would put down on the road. Crews working long hours to prevent ice from building up on bridges and overpasses. The Texas department of transportation using nearly 200 pieces of equipment to pretreat some 10,000 miles of roads in Dallas alone. But still dozens of schools closed this morning. Because we don't see a lot of this, it's important that we tell drivers that, look, if you don't have to be out on the road then by all means stay home. So if you're in college Station or Houston it's raining and transition to freezing rain and even New Orleans in that winter weather advisory. The snowy parts sticks from Virginia to western Virginia. Tomorrow morning is where the coastal low wraps in warm moisture and you could end up seeing 3 to 6 inches of snow in some of the coastal areas of new England. Michael, it gets really cold and I'm talking R cold Dee south. I'll talk about that in a bit. Thank you, ginger. My mom told me last night, stay in. Don't go anywhere but be safe. Good advice. We turn to that disturbing discovery in California.

