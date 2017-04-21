How missing Tenn. student and her former teacher were found

Authorities received a tip pointing to a cabin in a rural area of northern California where the former Tennessee teacher, Tad Cummins, was found with 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas.
3:22 | 04/21/17

Transcript for How missing Tenn. student and her former teacher were found

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

