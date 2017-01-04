Transcript for Missing Tennessee teen may have been spotted in Oklahoma

just tighten it up. We'll start with the latest twist in the case of the former teacher and the student he allegedly kidnapped. Yeah, a tip leads police to surveillance video of the missing teen and her alleged abductor. The pair at the center of a nationwide search. ABC's Eva pilgrim is here with what the girl's family is saying about these images just coming in. Eva, good morning. It's been almost three weeks of nothing, now a clue. Her father breaking down learning about these pictures hearing his daughter was finally spotted. This morning, confirmed sighting, new photos of the Tennessee teen and the teacher accused of kidnapping her hundreds of miles from home. It was good to be able to see her face. Reporter: A tip leading investigators to this Walmart in Oklahoma City. In these new pictures you can see Elizabeth and tad Cummins with new looks. His gray hair brown and Elizabeth's hair a darker red. Very importantly, this is the first proof positive we've got that tad did abduct her and they were traveling together. Reporter: The two disappeared more than two weeks ago after another student reported seeing 50-year-old Cummins, a teacher at the high school, kiss Thomas. The 15-year-old last seen a friend dropping her off at a restaurant. Later that same afternoon investigators say a cell phone ping places them in Decatur, Alabama. Their trail cold until now. It's a very scary image and, frankly, it's exactly the kind of image that we were expecting. Reporter: Security cameras now confirming they travelled more than 650 miles to this Walmart in Oklahoma where they were caught on camera shopping at the store using cash to purchase food. Investigators still trying to determine what car they were traveling in. Certainly putting a lot of plan nothing disappearing. He searched what size mattress will fit in the back of a Nissan rogue. Reporter: This sighting even weeks old gives investigators some direction and gives her family hope. I feel at least hopeful that I seen her, Elizabeth, if you can hear me, please come back to us. Reporter: Now Cummins' wife who pleaded for him to release her has filed for divorce and the reward to find them is at $10,000. A reminder just how important those tips are. This I've had 1200 tips but one was able to spot and make all the difference. This is such a tough story. Eva, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.