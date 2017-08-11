Transcript for Even moderate alcohol consumption can increase your cancer risk, experts warn

We are back now with our "Gma" health alert and there's a new warning, I don't know if you're able to talk about this. A new warning between the link between alcohol and cancer. Experts say drinking alcohol may contribute to about 20,000 cabs deaths a year and Dr. Jennifer Ashton is back with us. That is a very tricky path. I just want to say. Walking from -- You navigated it and we didn't plan this. Not at all. This is a very serious subject. What is the research showing here? Well, sorry to be the bearer of bad news here but this is really the first time that the country's top group of cancer doctors issued this statement really to increase awareness about the fact that we know alcohol is a carcinogen. It is known to cause cancer. At this point we know that there is an association between alcohol and cancer of the head and neck, the esophagus, breast and colorectal cancer so potentially this is low hanging fruit in terms of a risk factor that people can potentially modify. We have known this but people have been afraid to talk about this. Everyone is. The lay public and the medical community and part of that cops because there's a murky area we've heard the term moderate. Yeah. Yeah. What is moderate? I want to show you some visuals here. I want to encourage people both here and at home to shift your perspective about this quantity. Most people have heard moderate for women up to one drink a day. For men up to two drinks a day. I know when I talk to patients about that they go, I don't drink every day. Yeah, but on the weekends they're still having seven drinks so guess what, that meets criteria so now we have to talk about what's a serving. When talking about wine, a lot of us at "Gma" are big wine fan, it is a five-ounce serving this is the equivalent of seven servings of wine in a week. All right. So think about that visual. For hard alcohol I'm a clear tequila fan. Tequila. You do. I am. So it's 1 1/2ouses of hard liquor. If you take that on the rocks and someone brings a drink that looks like this you'll say that's not one drink. Double that. Well now you're not just having one drink you're having two servings and for beers it's 12 ounces and we have to remember, pas in general can have a slightly stronger alcohol content. What do you suggest for people who want to cut back. Drop it any way you can whether dropping the days of week you drink or two drinks in a setting to one or the amount, exactly and something that's real easy to do. If you know when you go out you drink. Don't go out. Okay. Simple solution. You know if it hurts, don't do it. Thank you. George. Guys we'll take an inside

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.