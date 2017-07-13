Transcript for Mom who says baby was overheated on United flight speaks out

And we're back with that ABC news exclusive with the mother who feared for her baby's life as he grew dangerously hot on a delayed plane stuck on the tarmac, ABC's Mara schiavocampo sat down with her and joins us from Denver's airport where that unfolded. Good morning, Mara and very scary. Reporter: Very scary story here, Amy. Good morning. You know, we hear a lot about hot car dangers in the summer, but this new mom says her newborn son was exposed to the same level of danger but on an airplane and now she is demanding that the airlines change their policies. They looked at me and said we can't get you off the plane and that was the worst moment of my life. Reporter: This morning, one mother speaking out on what she says is a travel hazard that she believes could have cost her infant son his life. Emily France was stuck on a plane last month with her 4-month-old son Owen. The flight grounded at Denver international airport during a summer heat wave. Temperatures inside the cabin rising. It was extremely hot and everyone around me was complaining. Reporter: She says that after a delay, the flight crew allowed her and Owen off the plane to cool off. 20 minutes later she reboarded for takeoff only to have the flight delayed again and that's when she says Owen's condition starting quickly deteriorating. A mom knows, and he made a cry that I've never heard before and his coloring, I've never seen that color before. He was screaming and then he just stopped and my son went limp in my arms. And I said call an ambulance and get me off the plane. Did you fear for his life? Yes, I did. I thought I was going to lose my son in my arms. Reporter: While the flight crew called for help -- We have an infant with shortness of breath. This is going to be a return to gate. Reporter: Emily says they couldn't figure out how to evacuate her. With no stairs and no jetway. It was complete chaos. Reporter: A fellow passenger capturing those panic-filled minutes. What do you see when you look at that picture? I see helplessness. Reporter: After approximately 15 minutes she was finally able to get off, Owen rushed to the emergency room. You feel like that plane, that day was just as dangerous as a child being left in a hot car? Absolutely. Absolutely. Reporter: United airlines says we are profoundly sorry and apologize to our customer and her child for the experience they endured. We are continuing to look into what happened to prevent this from occurring again. The FAA telling ABC news the agency expects operators to take appropriate action if a cabin temperature condition occurs on the ground that could potent potentially affect passenger safety. Now Emily wants change. Asking airlines to implement policies about the temperature inside the cabin. Do you feel like they were prepared for an emergency like this? Absolutely not. I want to share it in hopes that another mom or parent never has to go through this ever again. Reporter: Now, as for Owen, he was able to return home from the hospital that same day. Despite united's apology Emily says they have not yet apologized to her directly an still doesn't know whether she will be filing a lawsuit. All right, mar remarks it's important to note young children are more susceptible to heat than adults are, correct? Reporter: That's absolutely correct. Not only do babies and children heat up nearly five times faster than adult, they also have a much more difficult time regulating their body temperature. Amy. All right, Mara, thank you. We're glad Owen is okay. Five times faster is

