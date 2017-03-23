Mom collecting hundreds of Hawaiian shirts for her son, fellow soldiers overseas

Gwen Pollard, of Easley, South Carolina, is sending more than 300 Hawaiian shirts to her son and fellow soldiers overseas.
0:58 | 03/23/17

Transcript for Mom collecting hundreds of Hawaiian shirts for her son, fellow soldiers overseas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

