Transcript for 'Me Too' movement takes center stage at Golden Globes

But what a night for Hollywood. Women and men taking the red carpet wearing black showing solidarity. Passionately making a huge statement at the golden globes calling for an end to harassment and gender inequality. The passion reached its peak with Oprah. First black woman to get the lifetime achievement award at the globes. At the beginning of the night Seth Meyers joked about her running for president. After that so many on Twitter endorsed idea, Oprah 2020, the meme of the night and, of course, it had the whole audience at the Beverly Hilton up on tir feet. It truly was trending. You see common among those on their feet. There were so many incredible moments as the awards season finally kicked off. Lara was there for it all and up bright and early this morning there in L.A. For us, good morning, Lara. Good morning to you, robin. It really was an historic night. The men and women of Hollywood coming together in solidarity saying time's up on inequal and % abuse. Take a look. Ladies and remaining gentlemen. Reporter: Seth Meyers didn't miss a beat. It's 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't. Reporter: The golden globes host address the me too and time's up movements head on. For the male nominees in the room this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud. Reporter: Refusing to ignore the elephant in the room. Harvey Weinstein isn't here tonight but don't worry he'll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the in memoriam. It'll sound like that. Reporter: Even setting himself up. You want a new one. Reporter: For light-hearted jabs. I'll do it but I don't need your help. You do the punch line. Oh, is that how it works? You're explaining something I already know. Reporter: In a night that delivered thought to be business as usual "Lady bird" won best motion picture comedy. But its director Greta Gerwig was not even in the running for best director. Natalie portman pointing out not a single woman director was nominate sfwld here a. Here's the all male nominees. Nicole kidman. Laura Dern. Reese, come here and get this. Okay. Time is up. We see you. We hear you. And we will tell your stories. Thank you. Reporter: It was also a night of historic wins. Nominees for best actor in a TV series drama are -- railroad sterling K. Brown, the first black actor to take home the honor in television drama. I'm being seen for who I am and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me. So thank you. You're the first African-American man to win best actor in a drama in the history of the golden globes. Crazy. Congratulations. Thank you very much. I appreciate that. That must mean a great deal you to. It does. I was blown away and now'm just humbled. Reporter: It was none other than Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. Demille lifetime achievement award who may have summed up what the night was all about. Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have and I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. But it's not just a story affecting the entertainment industry it's one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics or workplace. For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up. Reporter: Trending on Twitter and overnight her long hype time partner Stedman graham saying a presidential run is a possibility. Telling the "L.A. Times" and I quote, it's up to the people but she would absolutely do it. I can tell you both after that speech she had quite a few people in that room saying they sure did like the sound of president Winfrey. George and robin, back to you in New York. Just incredible. I know Oprah says she has no plans to run. That's what she told Bloomberg overnight. Not so farfetched. We'll have much more backstage just ahead.

