Transcript for Movie chain proposes charging more for hit movies

We are back with that big change that could be coming to your movie theater. More than 4 billion seats go empty every year so regal cinemas is trying to change that with a pricing proposal that would charge less for flops and Diane Macedo has the details. Good morning. Shopping for movie tickets may soon feel like shopping for concert tickets. The more popular the show, the more expensive the ticket but it means cheaper tickets when demand is low and regal is hoping that adds up to more people in the seat and at the concession stands. Whether you went to a theater to watch the smash hit "Wonder woman" or a box office flop like "Baywatch," you probably paid the same piece for admission. But this morning, a movie movie theater giant is trying to change that in an industry trying to fill seats. Regal is partnering with atom to test demand-based pricing and means you could pay to see more like "Despicable me 3" or save a few bucks and see a less successful film like "Mother". Why don't you want kids. Excuse me. Reporter: Atom tickets tells ABC they believe moviegoers will see S more often when presented with flex financial flexibility. They're giving mixed reviews. A cheap price for a bad movie. Cost less to go to a movie, then I would definitely go. Keep it simple. Charge your admission and let me decide if I want to see it or not. Atom tickets is partly owned by our parent company Disney and haven't said how it will work. One source of concern whether people will avoid regal cinemas if they want to see a popular movie. On the flip side if you have weird taste in movies or, say, weird hour, perhaps and this sounds pretty good, right? Yeah, go to the early bird special. So they say they play on testing it in a few markets first and take it from there. So what do they do, put out the movie if it doesn't do well in the first place they drop the price. They didn't explain exactly but it works with hotel rooms and airline tickets. Demand pricing is already out in other markets so planning to apply some to movie tickets? See what happens. I'll buy the cheap tickets. All right. For all of you. On me. All right.

