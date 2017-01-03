Transcript for Movie theater shooter claims self-defense in testimony

Now to that stand your ground case in Florida. The shooter, Curtis reeves taking the stand for the first time claiming he killed a man in a movie theater in self-defense. ABC's T.J. Holmes is here, has new details. Good morning. He says it was a life-or-death struggle. How did it come to that? It came over an argument about turning off a cell phone. The man he shot went from in his words being a loud mouth to a definite threat. What did you do with that pistol? I shot him. Reporter: Late Tuesday the 73-year-old retired police officer accused of killing a man after an argument over a cell phone in a movie theater took the stand in his own defense. Why did you shoot him. At that point it was his life or mine. Reporter: Curtis reeves speaking publicly about the shooting for the first time is facing a second degree murder charge for his role in the 2014 death of 43-year-old husband and father Chad oulson. Reeves is using Florida's controversial stand your ground law in a hearing hoping to avoid going to trial. What is the address of your emergency? Reporter: Reeves said he asked oulson to put his phone away during the movie previews and an argument ensued and oulson first threw his cell phone at him hitting him in the head and throwing his popcorn at him as well. He was getting ready to punch me and I perceived that at some point and that's when the pistol came out. Reporter: Reeves said he feared for his life. A sentiment his wife who was seated next to him in that theater echoed at the hearing. Were you still scared? Oh, I was -- yes, I was scared. Have you ever been as scared as you were on that day? Never. Reporter: But the state prosecutor questioned reeves' account. You believe that Mr. Oulson was coming over the seat and you were hit with something, right? That's correct. Reporter: Oulson's wife says he was using the cell phone to reach the baby-sitter. He did stand up to argue but reeves stood up too. There is no way that someone can convince me that because someone threw popcorn in someone else's face that they're in fear for fracture life and they have to respond with life-threatening force. Get this, the judge making the decision in this hearing at least on stand your ground went to the theater, sat in the exact chair that Curtis reeves sat down in and also watched the sack same previews just to put herself in that mind-set of what he was going through and, again, as Dan about to tell you she's making the decision, this is not some jury trial. One judge will decide. We'll see if that works for or against him. All right, T.J., thanks very much. Dan Abrams is here. Our lead analyst and also, Dan, Nancy grace joins us from Atlanta. Nancy, good to have you here. You have this new law news network covering it gavel to gavel as it has begun. Does the stand your ground apply here. This is a tough one, remember, this is a hearing to determine does he even go to trial? Under Florida's controversial stand your ground law you're allowed to basically say I want to be able to convince a judge that there shouldn't even be a trial because I was reasonable in the actions that I took. The problem for him here is that he goes from saying I felt like this guy, the victim, Chad oulson was going to come at me to I was in a life and death struggle. It's unclear why he believed it was life and death. Yes, this was a cell phone thrown at him, he says, yes, he claims Chad oulson was sort of leaning towards him, but the idea that he then pulls out his gun and shoots him, look, he may have a better argument at trial if he doesn't win in this hearing. But to win in this hearing where he has the burden to prove it, I think it's a real long shot. What's your take, Nancy? This case is going to trial. I'm not a betting woman but I would put money on it. Because you can't claim because he throws popcorn on you, you can shoot him. That would be like me slapping you and you shoot me dead with an uzi. What this boils down is a retired police captain who was not used to people standing up to him and not doing what he tells them to do. And very important, no other witness other than him can verify or corroborate that he, reeves, was ever hit before he fired the gun and another thing he said, the pistol came out like it's acting all on its own. He pulled the pistol and he shot the guy and it's on video. But there are two critical witnesses here and that is Chad oulson, the victim's wife and reeves' wife both who have testified in this hearing telling very different accounts of what led up to this and they are both critical witnesses. That's significant, Dan. That is very significant, Dan is right. And what I find so incredible about it is that reeves' own wife cannot corroborate his story that he was hit. Nobody can say that. When you look at the video, you can see him pull his arm up and shoot straight ahead. Nancy, would you agree that he's a good witness, considering, you know, considering the tough facts here. I will. I agree with you. I think he came across very well on the stand. He was very calm and, in fact, I thought he looked rehearsed. I really did but there is no way that this judge is going to allow somebody to get popcorn thrown at them then they pull a gun and shoot you dead. I also went to the theater myself in Wesley park to see what it was like, and it verifies everything that the state is saying. I really think this guy turned into a bully. It really puts the stand your ground back in the spotlight, the public's perception. Such a good point. Of this law. If he gets off at this hearing based on the stand your ground law, oh, my goodness, you're going to have a megacontroversy surround the law again, so, this is a very important case with regard to the law. All right. 