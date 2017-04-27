Transcript for Murder suspect barricades himself, shoots at officers

tense standoff at this home in Delaware this morning where a murder suspect has barricaded himself inside, has been shooting at officers. ABC's gio Benitez is here with the latest. Reporter: George, good morning. We've been watching this standoff all night long and at 4:00 this morning officers came under fire again, the suspect allegedly shooting from inside this house. Authorities believe he shot and killed a Delaware state trooper Wednesday. Police, windowi working with make contact with the suspect who has been barricaded inside for more than 19 hours. Hostage negotiators are trying to establish communication with him. Shots going off in the neighborhood. There was a S.W.A.T. Team in the trees and everything. Reporter: It all began at this convenience store. Police approaching a suspicious vehicle with two people inside. One of the men in the car getting out and firing shots at authorities, hitting that trooper. The suspect then taking off. He ran, he ran for probably like seven or eight feet and then he turned around and started shooting. Reporter: The chaos leading to a desperate search. Residents warned by reverse 911. Nearby schools locked down. The trooper identified as 32-year-old corporal Stephen J. Ballard, rushed to the hospital but it was too late. The 8-year veteran of the force succumbing to his injuries. A massive show of support. This is a sad day for your state and for the Delaware police state family. Reporter: The suspect eventually discovered at his home, overnight police using an explosive charge on his door but not making entry. The suspect inside with a firearm as they work to negotiate his surrender. Right now there are no other reported injuries but it's a tense and fluid situation. The other man in that car was taken into custody. We will of course keep watching this throughout the morning. To that new plane incident, this time on a delta flight.

